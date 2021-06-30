Rathbone Brothers plc Purchases Shares of 4,133 Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF)

Rathbone Brothers plc purchased a new stake in Sun Life Financial Inc. (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 4,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SLF. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Life Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $357,664,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,243,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $588,153,000 after buying an additional 1,301,394 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 895.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 988,232 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,934,000 after buying an additional 888,977 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 13.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 7,044,901 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $447,421,000 after buying an additional 845,983 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Sun Life Financial by 114.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 913,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,604,000 after buying an additional 486,690 shares during the period. 44.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SLF shares. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Life Financial from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sun Life Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Canaccord Genuity increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Sun Life Financial from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.10.

Sun Life Financial stock opened at $51.64 on Wednesday. Sun Life Financial Inc. has a 52-week low of $35.39 and a 52-week high of $55.07. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.06.

Sun Life Financial (NYSE:SLF) (TSE:SLF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter. Sun Life Financial had a net margin of 8.04% and a return on equity of 14.09%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Sun Life Financial Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.4487 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.48%. This is a positive change from Sun Life Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 25th. Sun Life Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.00%.

Sun Life Financial Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, wealth, and asset management solutions to individuals and corporate clients worldwide. It offers term and permanent life, as well as health, dental, critical illness, long-term care, and disability insurance products. The company also provides reinsurance products; investment counselling and portfolio management services; mutual funds and segregated funds; trust and banking services; real estate property brokerage and appraisal services; and merchant banking services.

