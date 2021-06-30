Rathbone Brothers plc Has $161,000 Holdings in Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY)

Rathbone Brothers plc raised its holdings in shares of Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) by 72.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Rathbone Brothers plc’s holdings in Yamana Gold were worth $161,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AUY. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 67.2% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,090,583 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,287,000 after purchasing an additional 2,046,440 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 75.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 150,058 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $854,000 after purchasing an additional 64,532 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 7,834.3% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 116,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $662,000 after purchasing an additional 114,538 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Yamana Gold by 63.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 455,619 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after purchasing an additional 177,577 shares during the period. Finally, ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in Yamana Gold during the 4th quarter valued at about $212,000. Institutional investors own 42.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Yamana Gold alerts:

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $6.50 price target on Yamana Gold and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised Yamana Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, National Bank Financial reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Yamana Gold in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Yamana Gold presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.65.

NYSE AUY opened at $4.19 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.92. Yamana Gold Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.99 and a 52-week high of $7.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a market cap of $4.05 billion, a PE ratio of 12.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.56.

Yamana Gold (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07. Yamana Gold had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 12.97%. The business had revenue of $422.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $450.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.05 EPS. Yamana Gold’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Yamana Gold Inc. will post 0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.0263 per share. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.13%.

Yamana Gold Company Profile

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina producer. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

Featured Article: Why are gap-down stocks important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AUY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Yamana Gold Inc. (NYSE:AUY) (TSE:YRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Yamana Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yamana Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.