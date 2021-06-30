Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Lowers Holdings in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC decreased its position in STERIS plc (NYSE:STE) by 92.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,735 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 19,957 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in STERIS were worth $330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in STERIS by 32.0% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,206,717 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $801,295,000 after buying an additional 1,019,527 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in STERIS during the fourth quarter worth $154,809,000. Ninety One UK Ltd purchased a new stake in STERIS during the first quarter worth $49,923,000. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in STERIS by 88.6% during the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 473,679 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $90,226,000 after buying an additional 222,469 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in STERIS by 100.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 413,657 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $78,793,000 after buying an additional 207,403 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STE opened at $206.46 on Wednesday. STERIS plc has a 12 month low of $147.32 and a 12 month high of $216.74. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $201.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.10. The stock has a market cap of $17.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.63 and a beta of 0.56.

STERIS (NYSE:STE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.80 by ($0.17). STERIS had a net margin of 12.74% and a return on equity of 14.17%. The firm had revenue of $873.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $874.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.64 earnings per share. STERIS’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that STERIS plc will post 7.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 25th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th were given a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 25.93%.

In other news, Director Cynthia L. Feldmann sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.84, for a total transaction of $763,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $537,214.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Julia Madsen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $215,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 9,121 shares of company stock worth $1,789,433. 1.14% of the stock is owned by insiders.

STE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on STERIS from $224.00 to $227.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered STERIS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $227.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded STERIS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, JMP Securities increased their price objective on STERIS from $217.00 to $235.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.33.

About STERIS

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

