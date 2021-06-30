Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Purchases 359 Shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of AstraZeneca PLC (NASDAQ:AZN) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 5,902 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in AstraZeneca were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of AstraZeneca by 117.3% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of AstraZeneca during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. 15.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ AZN opened at $60.18 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $157.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $56.06. AstraZeneca PLC has a 52-week low of $46.48 and a 52-week high of $64.94.

AstraZeneca (NASDAQ:AZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $7.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.15 billion. AstraZeneca had a return on equity of 41.94% and a net margin of 14.42%. AstraZeneca’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.05 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that AstraZeneca PLC will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

AZN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on AstraZeneca from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Argus reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AstraZeneca in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded AstraZeneca from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.33.

About AstraZeneca

AstraZeneca PLC discovers, develops, manufactures, and commercializes prescription medicines in the areas of oncology, cardiovascular, renal and metabolism, respiratory, infection, neuroscience, and gastroenterology worldwide. The company's marketed products include Tagrisso, Lynparza, Imfinzi, Enhertu, Koselugo, Lumoxiti, Equidacent, Zoladex, Faslodex, Iressa, Arimidex, Casodex/Cosudex, and others for oncology diseases; Onglyza, Bydureon, Lokelma, Byetta, Qtern, Symlin, and others for cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism diseases; and Symbicort, Pulmicort, Fasenra, Daliresp/Daxas, Duaklir, Tudorza/Eklira, Bevespi, Breztri, Anifrolumab, and others for respiratory and immunology diseases.

