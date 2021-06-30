Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Lifted to “Outperform” at Royal Bank of Canada

Workspace Group (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) was upgraded by Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WKPPF. Panmure Gordon lowered shares of Workspace Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. Barclays lowered shares of Workspace Group from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Workspace Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Workspace Group has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:WKPPF opened at $12.95 on Wednesday. Workspace Group has a 12 month low of $7.39 and a 12 month high of $12.95. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.16.

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

