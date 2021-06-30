Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC Invests $225,000 in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI)

Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 6,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of United Community Banks by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 92,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,169,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 11,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $395,000 after buying an additional 740 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 21,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Community Banks in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of United Community Banks by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 31,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $890,000 after buying an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 90.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of United Community Banks stock opened at $31.42 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.71. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.73 and a 1 year high of $36.67. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.18. United Community Banks had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 27.81%. The business had revenue of $176.77 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.33 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is 38.38%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.38.

In other United Community Banks news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.91, for a total transaction of $339,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,518 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,223,785.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Jefferson L. Harralson sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.00, for a total value of $192,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 26,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $836,544. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as a bank holding company for the United Community Bank, a state-chartered bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts checking, savings, money market, negotiable order of withdrawal, time, and other deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

