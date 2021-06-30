Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) Downgraded by Barclays to “Equal Weight”

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) was downgraded by investment analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on OTEX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Open Text from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Raymond James set a $59.00 price objective on shares of Open Text and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Open Text presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.63.

Open Text stock opened at $51.77 on Wednesday. Open Text has a 1 year low of $36.18 and a 1 year high of $51.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $48.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.82 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Open Text (NASDAQ:OTEX) (TSE:OTC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The software maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.06. Open Text had a net margin of 4.69% and a return on equity of 22.03%. The firm had revenue of $832.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. Open Text’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Open Text will post 3.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 377,158 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $17,146,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 544,765 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,007 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 13.8% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 1,264,497 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $60,329,000 after purchasing an additional 153,098 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 29.7% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 40,362 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,835,000 after purchasing an additional 9,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of Open Text by 204.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 209,779 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $9,524,000 after purchasing an additional 140,947 shares in the last quarter. 64.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Open Text Corporation provides a suite of software products and services. The company offers content services; business network that manages and connects data within the organization; Cyber Resilience, a solution for defending against cyber threats and preparing for business continuity and response in the event of a breach; OpenText security solutions that addresses information security and digital investigations; AI and analytics that leverages structured or unstructured data; and OpenText Information Management software platform that provides multi-level, multi-role, and multi context security information platforms.

