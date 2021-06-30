UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 2.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $282,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Emerson Electric by 66.8% during the first quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 312 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $35,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in shares of Emerson Electric during the first quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. 72.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE EMR opened at $94.69 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $94.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.26. Emerson Electric Co. has a 12 month low of $59.07 and a 12 month high of $99.09.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.07. Emerson Electric had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $4.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.89 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 3.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.13%. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Barclays raised their target price on Emerson Electric from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $96.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Emerson Electric from $101.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Emerson Electric from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.00.

Emerson Electric Co designs and manufactures technology and engineering products for industrial, commercial, and consumer markets worldwide. It operates through Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions segments. The Automation Solutions segment offers measurement and analytical instrumentation, industrial valves and equipment, and process control software and systems.

