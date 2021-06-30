UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Sells 60,264 Shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,377,454 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 60,264 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.42% of Intercontinental Exchange worth $265,514,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 68.0% during the first quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 743.3% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 223 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. bought a new position in Intercontinental Exchange in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Intercontinental Exchange by 253.5% in the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. 87.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ICE. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 6th. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $133.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $127.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on Intercontinental Exchange in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $122.00 price target on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Intercontinental Exchange has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $123.38.

In other Intercontinental Exchange news, Director William Jefferson Hague sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $74,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 15,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,679,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 109,037 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.93, for a total transaction of $12,313,548.41. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,402,345 shares in the company, valued at $158,366,820.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,742 shares of company stock worth $15,137,922. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ICE opened at $118.76 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.84, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. has a 1-year low of $90.31 and a 1-year high of $121.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $114.39.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.30 by $0.04. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 13.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. will post 5.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Intercontinental Exchange’s payout ratio is 29.27%.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, the European Union, Singapore, Israel, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology.

