UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in shares of The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,091,511 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 176,138 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned about 0.58% of The Bank of New York Mellon worth $240,778,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Bank of New York Mellon during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in The Bank of New York Mellon during the first quarter worth about $43,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $58.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Bank of America raised shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $50.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of The Bank of New York Mellon from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.57.

BK opened at $51.02 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The Bank of New York Mellon Co. has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $52.90. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.09.

The Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 15th. The bank reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.10. The Bank of New York Mellon had a net margin of 22.24% and a return on equity of 9.19%. The company had revenue of $3.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.05 earnings per share. The Bank of New York Mellon’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of New York Mellon Co. will post 4.06 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 28th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 27th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.92%.

The Bank of New York Mellon declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, June 28th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the bank to repurchase up to 13.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP J Kevin Mccarthy sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.79, for a total value of $1,637,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 114,714 shares in the company, valued at $5,367,468.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kurtis R. Kurimsky sold 10,878 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.89, for a total transaction of $510,069.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 25,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,173,844.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,378 shares of company stock valued at $2,793,344. 0.12% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corporation provides a range of financial products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Investment Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other. The Investment Service segment offers custody, trust and depositary, accounting, exchange-traded funds services, middle-office solutions, transfer agency, services for private equity and real estate funds, foreign exchange, securities lending, liquidity/lending services, brokerage and data analytics, clearing, investment, wealth and retirement solutions, technology and enterprise data management, trading, corporate trust, depositary receipts, payments, foreign exchange, liquidity management, receivables processing and payables management, trade finance and processing, collateral management, and tri-party services.

