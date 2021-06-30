Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $1.92 Million in Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS)

Periscope Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:BLTS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,921,000. Periscope Capital Inc. owned approximately 2.93% of Bright Lights Acquisition as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Basso Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Bright Lights Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $4,945,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,496,000. Segantii Capital Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,160,000. PEAK6 Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $480,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Bright Lights Acquisition in the first quarter valued at approximately $343,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:BLTS opened at $9.68 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.72. Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.56 and a fifty-two week high of $10.50.

Bright Lights Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus for a target business operating in the consumer products, media, entertainment, and sports sectors.

