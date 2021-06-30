General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $0.90 Per Share

General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for General Mills in a report issued on Monday, June 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.90 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.89. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for General Mills’ Q4 2022 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.07 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.96 EPS.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 30th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.06. General Mills had a net margin of 13.68% and a return on equity of 27.90%. The firm had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.36 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on GIS. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Monday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Mills currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.17.

NYSE GIS opened at $60.03 on Wednesday. General Mills has a 12 month low of $53.96 and a 12 month high of $66.14. The company has a market cap of $36.62 billion, a PE ratio of 14.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $62.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.69.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In other General Mills news, General Counsel Richard C. Allendorf sold 10,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.16, for a total value of $675,306.24. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 90,630 shares in the company, valued at $5,633,560.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 10,732 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.72, for a total transaction of $662,379.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 55,248 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,409,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,806 shares of company stock valued at $3,607,264 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sage Financial Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. TD Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 77.1% during the 1st quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 425 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in General Mills during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors own 75.21% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

