Stifel Financial Corp Has $38.29 Million Stake in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON) by 11.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 16,681 shares during the quarter. Stifel Financial Corp owned about 0.07% of AON worth $38,290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of AON. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 662.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,101,278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $253,415,000 after purchasing an additional 956,877 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of AON in the fourth quarter valued at about $105,454,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its position in shares of AON by 12.7% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,014,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,493,000 after purchasing an additional 451,871 shares during the last quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. grew its position in shares of AON by 16.2% in the first quarter. EdgePoint Investment Group Inc. now owns 2,347,602 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $540,207,000 after purchasing an additional 327,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its position in shares of AON by 1,813.4% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 233,148 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,257,000 after purchasing an additional 220,963 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AON shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AON from $275.00 to $287.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AON from $241.00 to $249.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of AON from $254.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of AON from $205.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $241.00.

Shares of AON opened at $242.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $54.81 billion, a PE ratio of 26.55 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 2.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67. Aon plc has a 12 month low of $179.52 and a 12 month high of $260.97. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.87.

AON (NYSE:AON) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $4.28 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.05 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $3.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. AON had a net margin of 18.55% and a return on equity of 62.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $3.68 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Aon plc will post 11.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. This is a boost from AON’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.84%. AON’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.80%.

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captive insurance solutions provider; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

