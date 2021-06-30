Stifel Financial Corp Has $42.31 Million Stock Position in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) by 59.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 371,838 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 138,657 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp’s holdings in Simon Property Group were worth $42,305,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SPG. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Simon Property Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $319,856,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Simon Property Group by 134.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 5,316,960 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $453,431,000 after buying an additional 3,045,169 shares during the last quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 154.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,233,171 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $190,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,100 shares during the period. FIL Ltd boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 1,423,195 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,370,000 after purchasing an additional 928,254 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Simon Property Group by 12.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,194,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $591,004,000 after purchasing an additional 569,989 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.34% of the company’s stock.

In other Simon Property Group news, Director J Albert Smith, Jr. acquired 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $116.37 per share, with a total value of $44,802.45. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 8,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,024,870.59. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 8.49% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SPG. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $97.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Simon Property Group from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $128.00 in a report on Monday, April 26th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $102.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Simon Property Group from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $125.71.

Shares of NYSE:SPG opened at $130.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $43.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a current ratio of 1.63. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.61. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a one year low of $59.03 and a one year high of $136.70.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.36 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.89). The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter. Simon Property Group had a net margin of 24.94% and a return on equity of 40.13%. Simon Property Group’s revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 9.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a $1.40 dividend. This is an increase from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.30. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. Simon Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.08%.

Simon is a real estate investment trust engaged in the ownership of premier shopping, dining, entertainment and mixed-use destinations and an S&P 100 company (Simon Property Group, NYSE: SPG). Our properties across North America, Europe and Asia provide community gathering places for millions of people every day and generate billions in annual sales.

