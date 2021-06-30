Trexquant Investment LP Invests $493,000 in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Mercury Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,972 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MRCY. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 19.4% in the 1st quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 34,148 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,413,000 after acquiring an additional 5,541 shares during the period. Duality Advisers LP increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 22.8% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 33,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,332,000 after buying an additional 6,118 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,651,897 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,706,000 after buying an additional 111,255 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 8.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 806,352 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $56,969,000 after purchasing an additional 62,117 shares during the period. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in shares of Mercury Systems by 33.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 4,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,217 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $56.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Canaccord Genuity reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $74.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of Mercury Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Mercury Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Mercury Systems from $103.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Mercury Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.63.

NASDAQ MRCY opened at $66.14 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 3.85 and a quick ratio of 2.46. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $67.18. Mercury Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.40 and a 1 year high of $88.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.48, a P/E/G ratio of 5.72 and a beta of 0.99.

Mercury Systems (NASDAQ:MRCY) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.02. Mercury Systems had a return on equity of 7.77% and a net margin of 8.01%. The business had revenue of $256.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $253.28 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Mercury Systems, Inc. will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Michelle M. Mccarthy sold 801 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.31, for a total value of $52,313.31. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,478 shares in the company, valued at $619,008.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Mark Aslett sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.60, for a total value of $92,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 244,108 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,966,348.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,551 shares of company stock valued at $336,538. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Mercury Systems Company Profile

Mercury Systems, Inc, a technology company, manufactures and sells components, modules, and subsystems in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's products and solutions are deployed in approximately 300 programs with 25 defense prime contractors and commercial aviation customers.

