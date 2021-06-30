Periscope Capital Inc. Makes New $3.96 Million Investment in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in Forum Merger IV Co. (NASDAQ:FMIVU) in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 400,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,960,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of FMIVU. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth $8,910,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV in the 1st quarter worth $8,910,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $7,425,000. Highbridge Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $6,062,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Forum Merger IV during the 1st quarter worth about $5,445,000.

Shares of NASDAQ:FMIVU opened at $10.00 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.99. Forum Merger IV Co. has a 12-month low of $9.80 and a 12-month high of $10.15.

Forum Merger IV Corporation intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Delray Beach, Florida.

