Employees Retirement System of Texas Buys Shares of 131,000 American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 131,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,250,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in American Assets Trust by 7.1% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 127,464 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,134,000 after purchasing an additional 8,504 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 96.6% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 138,456 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 68,041 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 19.5% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 122,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,961,000 after acquiring an additional 19,890 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 31.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 105,200 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,413,000 after acquiring an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in American Assets Trust by 7.8% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,703 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.77% of the company’s stock.

AAT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp raised their price target on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded American Assets Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on American Assets Trust from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

American Assets Trust stock opened at $37.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 21.94, a PEG ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 1.25. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.73 and a 12 month high of $38.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 6.53 and a quick ratio of 6.53.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.07). American Assets Trust had a net margin of 5.08% and a return on equity of 1.34%. Equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 9th. American Assets Trust’s payout ratio is 59.26%.

In other news, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.78 per share, for a total transaction of $675,600.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ernest S. Rady purchased 10,872 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $35.01 per share, with a total value of $380,628.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 91,390 shares of company stock valued at $3,163,783 over the last quarter. 33.67% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

American Assets Trust Company Profile

American Assets Trust, Inc is a full service, vertically integrated and self-administered real estate investment trust, or REIT, headquartered in San Diego, California. The company has over 50 years of experience in acquiring, improving, developing and managing premier office, retail, and residential properties throughout the United States in some of the nation's most dynamic, high-barrier-to-entry markets primarily in Southern California, Northern California, Oregon, Washington, Texas and Hawaii.

