Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Sold by Employees Retirement System of Texas

Employees Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,000 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 22,000 shares during the quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Twitter were worth $4,072,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TWTR. ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $495,884,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 4th quarter worth $411,009,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. increased its stake in shares of Twitter by 4,567.7% in the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 7,252,307 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,215,000 after acquiring an additional 7,096,935 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter in the 1st quarter worth $199,493,000. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 1st quarter worth about $170,955,000. 78.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TWTR. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Twitter from $71.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Oppenheimer cut their price objective on Twitter from $85.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Canaccord Genuity cut their price objective on Twitter from $82.00 to $68.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Truist Securities raised Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $60.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.57.

TWTR opened at $69.00 on Wednesday. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.02 and a 52 week high of $80.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $59.13. The company has a current ratio of 4.84, a quick ratio of 4.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The social networking company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Twitter had a negative return on equity of 11.06% and a negative net margin of 23.05%. Equities analysts predict that Twitter, Inc. will post 0.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Matthew Derella sold 1,599 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.47, for a total value of $96,691.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Ned D. Segal sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $351,260.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 82,136 shares of company stock worth $4,660,230. 2.56% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content. It also provides promoted products and services, such as promoted tweets, promoted accounts, and promoted trends, which enable its advertisers to promote their brands, products, and services.

