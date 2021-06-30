Employees Retirement System of Texas Takes $4.37 Million Position in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN)

Employees Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. (NYSE:INN) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 430,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $4,372,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in INN. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 33.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 237,865 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,714,000 after buying an additional 59,587 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 6.5% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,701 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 3,198 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Summit Hotel Properties by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,872,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $179,050,000 after buying an additional 227,485 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 43,524 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 7,010 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Summit Hotel Properties by 126.4% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,714,425 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $15,447,000 after purchasing an additional 957,320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.12% of the company’s stock.

INN stock opened at $9.32 on Wednesday. Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $4.72 and a one year high of $11.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14.

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 86.65%. On average, analysts anticipate that Summit Hotel Properties, Inc. will post 0.12 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on INN. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday.

Summit Hotel Properties

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the Upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of November 3, 2020, the Company's portfolio consisted of 72 hotels, 67 of which are wholly owned, with a total of 11,288 guestrooms located in 23 states.

