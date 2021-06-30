Periscope Capital Inc. Invests $3.58 Million in Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU)

Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Centricus Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:CENHU) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 360,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,577,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $154,000. Amtrust Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $242,000. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new stake in shares of Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $561,000. Finally, Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in Centricus Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $982,000.

Centricus Acquisition stock opened at $10.24 on Wednesday. Centricus Acquisition Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $10.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.11.

Centricus Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

