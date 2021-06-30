QS Investors LLC Sells 79 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

QS Investors LLC cut its stake in L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,108 shares of the company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the quarter. QS Investors LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $630,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $3,164,000. Souders Financial Advisors bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $221,000. Qtron Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $751,000. Wexford Capital LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 690.6% in the 1st quarter. Wexford Capital LP now owns 15,812 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,205,000 after buying an additional 13,812 shares during the period. Finally, Duality Advisers LP grew its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 62.2% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 39,096 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,924,000 after buying an additional 14,986 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.07, for a total value of $555,175.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,120,565.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Todd A. Taylor sold 5,312 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.70, for a total transaction of $1,172,358.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 222,111 shares of company stock worth $48,675,260 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $215.40 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The company has a market cap of $44.15 billion, a PE ratio of 33.45, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.87. The company’s 50-day moving average is $216.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $158.09 and a 52-week high of $224.60.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The company reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.92 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $4.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 7.55% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.80 EPS. Research analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 28th. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.17%.

LHX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $208.00 target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $200.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $226.23.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modifications, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

