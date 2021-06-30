Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Sold by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG trimmed its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) by 20.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,432 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 34,878 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.12% of Old Dominion Freight Line worth $32,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $228,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 10,518 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,529,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 1,174,763 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $282,424,000 after purchasing an additional 132,698 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 57.0% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 1,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co raised its position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 1,672 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $402,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ ODFL opened at $255.03 on Wednesday. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 52-week low of $164.76 and a 52-week high of $276.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $258.78. The stock has a market cap of $29.57 billion, a PE ratio of 40.67, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The transportation company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.12. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 17.79% and a return on equity of 23.32%. The company had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 7.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.08%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on ODFL. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $222.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Argus lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line to a “buy” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $224.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Vertical Research assumed coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $236.94.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload (LTL) motor carrier in the United States and North America. It provides regional, inter-regional, and national LTL services, including expedited transportation. The company also offers various value-added services, such as container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

