Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) Shares Purchased by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 427.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 771,046 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 624,956 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $33,432,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Magellan Midstream Partners in the first quarter valued at about $5,088,000. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 22.6% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 377,199 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $16,355,000 after purchasing an additional 69,542 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 21,228 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $920,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 895,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $38,810,000 after acquiring an additional 248,935 shares during the period. Finally, Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Kavar Capital Partners Group LLC now owns 5,650 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $245,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP Lisa J. Korner sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.62, for a total transaction of $476,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 82,953 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,950,221.86. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.33% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $48.31.

MMP stock opened at $48.22 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a PE ratio of 13.62 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a one year low of $32.61 and a one year high of $53.85. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.36.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The pipeline company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.22. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 34.70%. The firm had revenue of $661.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. Magellan Midstream Partners’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a dividend of $1.028 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.53%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is currently 107.03%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Company Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. The company operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. It operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to refiners, wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

