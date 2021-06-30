Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Cassava Sciences alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.09 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $117.54.

Cassava Sciences (NASDAQ:SAVA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Equities analysts expect that Cassava Sciences, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.

Cassava Sciences Profile

Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.

Further Reading: Euro STOXX 50 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAVA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA).

Receive News & Ratings for Cassava Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cassava Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.