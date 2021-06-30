Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Cassava Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAVA) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 11,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.
A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. US Bancorp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Cassava Sciences during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $58,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in Cassava Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $91,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Cassava Sciences by 94.3% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 2,318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cassava Sciences by 61.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $447,000 after acquiring an additional 3,776 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.46% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NASDAQ:SAVA opened at $82.97 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $56.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of -286.09 and a beta of 1.08. Cassava Sciences, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.78 and a 52-week high of $117.54.
Several research firms recently issued reports on SAVA. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cassava Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. B. Riley boosted their price target on Cassava Sciences from $78.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Jonestrading reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Cassava Sciences in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cassava Sciences from $24.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Cassava Sciences has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.20.
Cassava Sciences Profile
Cassava Sciences, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for neurodegenerative diseases. Its lead therapeutic product candidate is simufilam, a small molecule drug, which is completed Phase 2b clinical trial; and investigational diagnostic product candidate is SavaDx, a blood-based biomarker/diagnostic to detect Alzheimer's disease.
