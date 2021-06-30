Fivebalance Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (FBN)

Fivebalance (CURRENCY:FBN) traded 14.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 30th. One Fivebalance coin can currently be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Fivebalance has traded down 14.6% against the dollar. Fivebalance has a market capitalization of $134,319.89 and $2,148.00 worth of Fivebalance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002878 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00054051 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.12 or 0.00003214 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.72 or 0.00019327 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002879 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $228.26 or 0.00656885 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000328 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.38 or 0.00038497 BTC.

Fivebalance is a coin. Fivebalance’s total supply is 1,093,582,142 coins and its circulating supply is 1,087,782,541 coins. The official message board for Fivebalance is medium.com/@fivebalance . The official website for Fivebalance is fivebalance.com . Fivebalance’s official Twitter account is @fivebalanceID

According to CryptoCompare, “FiveBalance is the world’s first digital asset for human resource development. Cryptocurrency is designed to give rewards for every individual who is struggling to fix their problems or trying to improve the quality of their FiveBalance (Fit, Financial, Family, Flair, and Faith).Users also can get rewards from someone who appreciates them, from their companies, or the advertisers who put their advertisements on FiveBalance indicators. FBN rewards can be used to unlock premium indicators or e-book exchange, seminar tickets or the other merchandise in the Human Resource Marketplace. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fivebalance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fivebalance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Fivebalance using one of the exchanges listed above.

