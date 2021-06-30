Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €750.00 Price Target at Morgan Stanley

Kering (EPA:KER) has been given a €750.00 ($882.35) price target by Morgan Stanley in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential downside of 0.58% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada set a €775.00 ($911.76) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a €695.00 ($817.65) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €675.00 ($794.12) price target on shares of Kering and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. DZ Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Kering in a report on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, UBS Group set a €760.00 ($894.12) price objective on shares of Kering and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Kering has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €767.64 ($903.10).

Get Kering alerts:

EPA KER opened at €754.40 ($887.53) on Wednesday. Kering has a 1 year low of €231.35 ($272.18) and a 1 year high of €417.40 ($491.06). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €715.58.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Read More: Economic Reports

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.