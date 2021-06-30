Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) Short Interest Up 400.0% in June

Absa Group Limited (OTCMKTS:AGRPY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a growth of 400.0% from the May 31st total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.7 days.

OTCMKTS:AGRPY opened at $18.86 on Wednesday. Absa Group has a 52-week low of $8.36 and a 52-week high of $21.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.90.

Get Absa Group alerts:

Separately, Investec raised Absa Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th.

Absa Group Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in South Africa and internationally. It offers personal and business banking, corporate and investment banking, wealth and investment management, and insurance services. The company offers retail and business banking products and services to individual, enterprise, and commercial customers, including residential property-related finance solutions; vehicle and asset finance products and services; credit cards; personal loans; short-term insurance products; and transactional banking, savings, and investment products and services.

Read More: What is a Reverse Stock Split?

Receive News & Ratings for Absa Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Absa Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.