European Assets Trust PLC Announces Dividend of GBX 2 (LON:EAT)

European Assets Trust PLC (LON:EAT) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, July 8th will be paid a dividend of GBX 2 ($0.03) per share on Friday, July 30th. This represents a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 8th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of EAT opened at GBX 136 ($1.78) on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 133.55. The company has a market cap of £489.69 million and a P/E ratio of 7.98. European Assets Trust has a 12-month low of GBX 95.20 ($1.24) and a 12-month high of GBX 139.50 ($1.82). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Get European Assets Trust alerts:

In other news, insider Pui Kei Yuen acquired 7,700 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 133 ($1.74) per share, with a total value of £10,241 ($13,379.93). Also, insider John (Jack) Perry CBE acquired 4,438 shares of European Assets Trust stock in a transaction on Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 134 ($1.75) per share, for a total transaction of £5,946.92 ($7,769.69).

European Assets Trust PLC is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by F&C Investment Business Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Europe, excluding the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in stocks of small and mid cap companies with a market capitalization below that of the largest company in the Euromoney Smaller European Companies (ex UK) Index or below Euro 2.5 billion.

Read More: What are benefits of a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for European Assets Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for European Assets Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.