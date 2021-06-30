Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Expands By 288.0%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.0 days.
Shares of AMVMF opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91.
AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile
