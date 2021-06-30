Short Interest in AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) Expands By 288.0%

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group (OTCMKTS:AMVMF) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of June. As of June 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,900 shares, an increase of 288.0% from the May 31st total of 10,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 419.0 days.

Shares of AMVMF opened at $34.83 on Wednesday. AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group has a 1 year low of $16.00 and a 1 year high of $42.10. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $36.91.

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group Company Profile

AMG Advanced Metallurgical Group N.V. produces and sells engineered specialty metals and mineral products. It also provides vacuum furnace systems and services to the transportation, infrastructure, energy, and specialty metals and chemicals markets. The company operates through two segments, AMG Critical Materials and AMG Technologies.

