FY2021 EPS Estimates for Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) Raised by Analyst

Mondi plc (OTCMKTS:MONDY) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Mondi in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Hathorn now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $3.30 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Mondi’s FY2022 earnings at $4.09 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.01 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

MONDY has been the subject of several other research reports. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mondi from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Mondi in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mondi in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

OTCMKTS MONDY opened at $53.19 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Mondi has a 52 week low of $35.32 and a 52 week high of $57.07. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.12.

Mondi Company Profile

Mondi plc engages in the manufacture and sale of packaging and paper products in Africa, Western Europe, Emerging Europe, Russia, North America, South America, Asia, and Australia. It operates in Corrugated Packaging, Flexible Packaging, Engineered Materials, and Uncoated Fine Paper segments. The company offers flexible packaging, bags, and pouches; personal care components; release liners; technical films; corrugated packaging solutions; industrial bags; barrier coatings; specialty Kraft and sack Kraft papers; containerboards; and office and professional printing papers.

