Vaccitech plc to Post Q1 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NASDAQ:VACC)

Vaccitech plc (NASDAQ:VACC) – Stock analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2022 earnings estimates for Vaccitech in a research note issued on Monday, June 28th. William Blair analyst A. Hsieh expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.23) for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Vaccitech’s Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.22) EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.27) EPS.

Get Vaccitech alerts:

Vaccitech (NASDAQ:VACC) last announced its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.21) by $0.25. The company had revenue of $0.22 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.10 million.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on VACC. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Vaccitech in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of Vaccitech stock opened at $14.33 on Wednesday. Vaccitech has a 1 year low of $12.25 and a 1 year high of $17.99.

In other Vaccitech news, Director Karen A. Dawes bought 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $28,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 1,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,900. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Sciences Innovation Plc Oxford bought 600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $10,200,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 4,832,142 shares in the company, valued at approximately $82,146,414. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 726,875 shares of company stock worth $12,031,875.

About Vaccitech

Vaccitech plc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of novel T cell immunotherapeutics and vaccines for the treatment and prevention of infectious diseases and cancers. Its therapeutic programs include VTP-300, indicated for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B infection; VTP-200, indicated for the treatment of human papilloma virus infection; VTP-850, indicated for the treatment of prostate cancer; and VTP-600, indicated for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer.

Read More: Day Trading – Risk Worth the Reward?

Receive News & Ratings for Vaccitech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaccitech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.