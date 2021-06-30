Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) Issued By Wedbush

Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) – Stock analysts at Wedbush reduced their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for Micron Technology in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 28th. Wedbush analyst M. Bryson now expects that the semiconductor manufacturer will earn $2.33 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $2.45. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Micron Technology’s Q1 2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.11 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $12.65 EPS.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on MU. Cowen increased their target price on Micron Technology from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Monday, March 29th. TheStreet raised Micron Technology from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Cleveland Research lowered Micron Technology from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.88.

Shares of MU opened at $82.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.31, a current ratio of 3.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market cap of $93.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $82.35. Micron Technology has a twelve month low of $42.25 and a twelve month high of $96.96.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.23 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 9.81% and a net margin of 13.60%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.45 EPS.

In other news, EVP Sumit Sadana sold 31,490 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.33, for a total transaction of $2,498,101.70. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 125,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,965,831.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 25,089 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.31, for a total value of $2,341,054.59. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 155,042 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,466,969.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 103,981 shares of company stock worth $8,813,216. Corporate insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Micron Technology during the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Micron Technology by 98.7% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 314 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 4,133.3% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 381 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. 80.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

