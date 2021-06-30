Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) Position Raised by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG boosted its holdings in Docebo Inc. (NASDAQ:DCBO) by 21.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 675,577 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,566 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG owned 2.07% of Docebo worth $28,975,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Swiss National Bank purchased a new position in shares of Docebo during the 4th quarter valued at $1,665,000. FIL Ltd bought a new position in Docebo during the fourth quarter worth $90,795,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in shares of Docebo during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Docebo in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,205,000. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. bought a new position in Docebo in the fourth quarter worth $968,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCBO opened at $58.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion and a P/E ratio of -224.00. Docebo Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.95 and a 1-year high of $68.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $52.23.

Docebo (NASDAQ:DCBO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $21.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.97 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Docebo Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DCBO. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Docebo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 18th. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Docebo from $98.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a research report on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. TD Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Docebo from $100.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on shares of Docebo in a report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Docebo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.43.

Docebo Inc provides a cloud-based learning management system to train internal and external workforces, partners, and customers in North America, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific region. Its platform helps customers to centralize learning materials from peer enterprises and learners into one learning management system to expedite and enrich the learning process, increase productivity, and grow teams uniformly.

