Credit Suisse AG Sells 430,965 Shares of Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Credit Suisse AG decreased its position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN) by 43.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 552,806 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 430,965 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Ciena were worth $30,249,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Ciena by 1,153.8% in the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 489 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 450 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Ciena by 3,705.9% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 647 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Ciena in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Ciena in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.40% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Gary B. Smith sold 3,750 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.48, for a total value of $200,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James E. Moylan, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of Ciena stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.87, for a total value of $99,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,099 shares of company stock valued at $2,094,531 over the last quarter. 0.96% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CIEN has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a report on Friday, March 5th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price target on shares of Ciena from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Barclays raised their price objective on Ciena from $63.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Ciena from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.14.

CIEN opened at $57.32 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $54.80. The company has a current ratio of 3.57, a quick ratio of 3.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $8.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.50, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.81. Ciena Co. has a 1 year low of $38.03 and a 1 year high of $61.51.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $833.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $829.15 million. Ciena had a return on equity of 14.97% and a net margin of 10.77%. Ciena’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 2.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ciena Corporation provides network hardware, software, and services that support the transport, routing, switching, aggregation, service delivery, and management of video, data, and voice traffic on communications networks worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers hardware networking products and solutions that optimized for the convergence of coherent optical transport, optical transport network switching, and packet switching.

