Credit Suisse AG Acquires 9,501 Shares of RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR)

Credit Suisse AG lifted its stake in RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. (NYSE:RNR) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 215,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,501 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned 0.43% of RenaissanceRe worth $34,520,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. lifted its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 3.4% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 7,614 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its holdings in RenaissanceRe by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 4,149 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $665,000 after buying an additional 441 shares in the last quarter. South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in RenaissanceRe by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 32,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,233,000 after acquiring an additional 16,802 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 38.0% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 83,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,388,000 after purchasing an additional 22,991 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RenaissanceRe by 57.2% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 45,640 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,315,000 after purchasing an additional 16,606 shares during the last quarter. 94.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RNR opened at $149.13 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. has a 12 month low of $142.61 and a 12 month high of $191.24.

RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.65). RenaissanceRe had a net margin of 10.74% and a return on equity of 0.22%. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.76 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. will post 10.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is currently 1,200.00%.

RNR has been the topic of several research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell cut their price objective on shares of RenaissanceRe from $186.00 to $164.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RenaissanceRe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on RenaissanceRe from $195.00 to $191.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.00.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd. provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss retrocessional reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, and other windstorms, as well as claims arising from other natural and man-made catastrophes comprising tsunamis, winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, and binding facilities and regional U.S.

