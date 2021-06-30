Credit Suisse AG Has $36.36 Million Stock Position in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB)

Credit Suisse AG cut its holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) by 6.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 970,975 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 63,750 shares during the quarter. Credit Suisse AG’s holdings in Fifth Third Bancorp were worth $36,362,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 4.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 815,594 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,569,000 after buying an additional 32,680 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fifth Third Bancorp by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 563,358 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,209,000 after acquiring an additional 55,145 shares in the last quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fifth Third Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $346,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in Fifth Third Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp raised its position in Fifth Third Bancorp by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FITB stock opened at $38.09 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.56. The firm has a market cap of $26.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Fifth Third Bancorp has a 52 week low of $17.28 and a 52 week high of $43.06.

Fifth Third Bancorp (NASDAQ:FITB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.24. Fifth Third Bancorp had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $1.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.04 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fifth Third Bancorp will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Fifth Third Bancorp’s payout ratio is 50.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on FITB shares. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $46.00 price objective on shares of Fifth Third Bancorp in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Fifth Third Bancorp from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Fifth Third Bancorp from $30.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $37.93.

In other news, EVP Kristine R. Garrett sold 3,700 shares of Fifth Third Bancorp stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.10, for a total transaction of $144,670.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,403 shares in the company, valued at $2,088,057.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Timothy Spence sold 25,603 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.65, for a total transaction of $1,066,364.95. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 162,918 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,785,534.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,579 shares of company stock worth $7,032,580. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Fifth Third Bancorp Profile

Fifth Third Bancorp is a diversified financial services company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio, and the indirect parent company of Fifth Third Bank, National Association, a federally chartered institution. As of March 31, 2021, the Company had $207 billion in assets and operates 1,098 full-service Banking Centers, and 2,383 Fifth Third branded ATMs in Ohio, Kentucky, Indiana, Michigan, Illinois, Florida, Tennessee, West Virginia, Georgia, North Carolina and South Carolina.

