Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. Plans Dividend of $2.35 (OTCMKTS:BCMXY)

Bank of Communications Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) declared a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd will be paid a dividend of 2.3533 per share by the bank on Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 14.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of BCMXY stock opened at $16.55 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.40. Bank of Communications has a 12 month low of $12.00 and a 12 month high of $17.11.

Bank of Communications (OTCMKTS:BCMXY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The bank reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.22. Bank of Communications had a net margin of 17.96% and a return on equity of 9.29%. The company had revenue of $8.07 billion during the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that Bank of Communications will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BCMXY. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Bank of Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Bank of Communications from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Bank of Communications from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th.

Bank of Communications Company Profile

Bank of Communications Co, Ltd. provides commercial banking products and services. The company offers personal banking products and services, including demand, time, call, withdrawal, foreign currency, swap management, and education deposits, as well as certificate of deposits; credit and debit cards; housing and personal loans; and wealth management products, and wealth management advisory and consulting services.

