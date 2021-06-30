HBK Sorce Advisory LLC Cuts Stake in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI)

HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lowered its position in D.R. Horton, Inc. (NYSE:DHI) by 20.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,342 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 610 shares during the quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC’s holdings in D.R. Horton were worth $209,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Macroview Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of D.R. Horton by 111.7% during the first quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 290 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 2,307.7% during the first quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 313 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 41.8% during the first quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 363 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its position in shares of D.R. Horton by 58.1% during the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Burleson & Company LLC purchased a new position in D.R. Horton in the first quarter worth about $36,000. 80.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DHI stock opened at $90.51 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $32.63 billion, a PE ratio of 10.30, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.65. D.R. Horton, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.50 and a 52-week high of $106.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $94.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 5.54 and a quick ratio of 1.20.

D.R. Horton (NYSE:DHI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The construction company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.35. The company had revenue of $6.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.14 billion. D.R. Horton had a return on equity of 25.71% and a net margin of 13.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that D.R. Horton, Inc. will post 10.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 20th. Investors of record on Monday, May 10th were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 7th. D.R. Horton’s payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

In related news, Director Bradley S. Anderson sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.56, for a total transaction of $507,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 44,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,484,788.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Aron M. Odom sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.50, for a total transaction of $307,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $298,992.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

DHI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on D.R. Horton from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised D.R. Horton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $87.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. Argus lifted their price objective on D.R. Horton from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on D.R. Horton from $108.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. D.R. Horton presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.62.

D.R. Horton, Inc operates as a homebuilding company in East, Midwest, Southeast, South Central, Southwest, and West regions in the United States. It engages in the acquisition and development of land; and construction and sale of homes in 29 states and 88 markets under the names of D.R. Horton, America's Builder, Express Homes, Emerald Homes, and Freedom Homes.

