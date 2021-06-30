Clariant AG Declares Dividend of $0.65 (OTCMKTS:CLZNY)

Clariant AG (OTCMKTS:CLZNY) announced a dividend on Wednesday, June 30th, investing.com reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 5th will be given a dividend of 0.6534 per share on Monday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd.

CLZNY opened at $20.70 on Wednesday. Clariant has a fifty-two week low of $16.90 and a fifty-two week high of $25.50. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.63.

CLZNY has been the topic of several research reports. UBS Group reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Societe Generale lowered shares of Clariant from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Clariant in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Clariant has an average rating of “Hold”.

Clariant AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates in three segments: Care Chemicals, Catalysis, Natural Resources. The company offers flame retardants, performance additives, and advanced surface solutions for use in plastics, coatings, inks, and other applications; and catalysts for the petrochemical and refining, synthesis gas, chemical, emissions control, specialty zeolites and zeolite-based, and custom catalyst markets.

