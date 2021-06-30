O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Raises Holdings in Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Westpac Banking Co. (NYSE:WBK) by 55.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 43,477 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,447 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Westpac Banking were worth $807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 101.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,218 shares of the bank’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,618 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 36.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,279 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Westpac Banking in the 1st quarter worth approximately $67,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the bank’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Westpac Banking by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 7,084 shares of the bank’s stock worth $136,000 after acquiring an additional 781 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE WBK opened at $19.56 on Wednesday. Westpac Banking Co. has a 52-week low of $11.35 and a 52-week high of $20.82. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.11. The stock has a market cap of $67.43 billion, a PE ratio of 45.49, a PEG ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.17.

The firm also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.4497 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.3%. Westpac Banking’s payout ratio is 204.65%.

Several analysts have commented on WBK shares. Macquarie cut shares of Westpac Banking from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Westpac Banking from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Westpac Banking presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $23.00.

About Westpac Banking

Westpac Banking Corporation provides various banking and financial services in Australia, New Zealand, and internationally. The company operates through four divisions: Consumer, Business, Westpac Institutional Bank, Westpac New Zealand, Specialist Businesses, and Group Businesses. It offers everyday banking, savings, term deposit, business transaction, foreign currency, and specialized accounts; home, personal, and business loans; credit cards; international and travel services; share trading services; investment; and home, car, travel, life, and business insurance products.

