O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Sells 895 Shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,291 shares of the company’s stock after selling 895 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises were worth $862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 67.9% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises by 37.9% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises during the 1st quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.89% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on Nu Skin Enterprises from $57.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.00.

Shares of NUS opened at $56.72 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $58.07. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.69 and a fifty-two week high of $63.85. The stock has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.87 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.19. Nu Skin Enterprises had a return on equity of 25.88% and a net margin of 7.99%. The company had revenue of $677.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.26 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 4.26 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 27th. Nu Skin Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 41.87%.

In other Nu Skin Enterprises news, CFO Mark H. Lawrence sold 500 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $27,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 47,844 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,631,420. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, General Counsel D Matthew Dorny sold 6,200 shares of Nu Skin Enterprises stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.78, for a total value of $376,836.00. Insiders have sold a total of 50,117 shares of company stock valued at $2,928,567 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.00% of the company’s stock.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care and wellness products worldwide. It provides skin care systems, including ageLOC Me customized skin care and ageLOC Spa systems, and ageLOC LumiSpa skin treatment and cleansing devices; and Epoch products comprising botanical ingredients derived from renewable sources, as well as a range of other cosmetic and personal care products.

