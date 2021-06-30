O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Has $902,000 Stake in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk (NYSE:TLK) by 110.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,160 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 20,038 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk were worth $902,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 150.0% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 1,970 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk in the fourth quarter valued at $90,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 32.1% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk by 23.5% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 5,128 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $121,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TLK opened at $21.86 on Wednesday. Perusahaan Perseroan has a one year low of $16.97 and a one year high of $27.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.97 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a fifty day moving average of $23.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.68.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 14th will be given a $0.2153 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 5.1%.

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk Company Profile

Perusahaan Perseroan (Persero) PT Telekomunikasi Indonesia Tbk provides telecommunications, informatics, and network services worldwide. The company's Mobile segment offers mobile voice, SMS, and mobile broadband services; and digital services, including financial services, video on demand, music, gaming, IoT, big data analytics, and digital advertising services.

