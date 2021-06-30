2,486 Shares in Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) Acquired by Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd.

Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,486 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,605,135 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $2,676,876,000 after purchasing an additional 432,757 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Xilinx by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 4,657,023 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $660,226,000 after purchasing an additional 408,100 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Xilinx by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,322,330 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $534,264,000 after purchasing an additional 122,646 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Xilinx by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,028,276 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $375,204,000 after purchasing an additional 52,088 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Xilinx by 35.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,023,947 shares of the programmable devices maker’s stock worth $428,706,000 after purchasing an additional 783,335 shares during the period. 79.27% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Xilinx alerts:

In other news, SVP Vamsi Boppana sold 3,000 shares of Xilinx stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.72, for a total value of $371,160.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares in the company, valued at approximately $937,179. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

XLNX opened at $139.57 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $126.43. The stock has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.48 and a beta of 1.01. Xilinx, Inc. has a 52 week low of $93.18 and a 52 week high of $154.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.50.

Xilinx (NASDAQ:XLNX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The programmable devices maker reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. Xilinx had a return on equity of 29.70% and a net margin of 20.54%. The company had revenue of $851.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $813.90 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. Xilinx’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Xilinx, Inc. will post 3.54 EPS for the current year.

Xilinx Company Profile

Xilinx, Inc designs, develops, and markets programmable devices and associated technologies worldwide. The company offers integrated circuits (ICs) in the form of programmable logic devices (PLDs), such as programmable system on chips, and three dimensional ICs; adaptive compute acceleration platform; software design tools to program the PLDs; software development environments and embedded platforms; targeted reference designs; printed circuit boards; and intellectual property (IP) core licenses covering Ethernet, memory controllers, Interlaken, and peripheral component interconnect express interfaces, as well as domain-specific IP in the areas of embedded, digital signal processing and connectivity, and market-specific IP cores.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XLNX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Xilinx, Inc. (NASDAQ:XLNX).

Receive News & Ratings for Xilinx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xilinx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.