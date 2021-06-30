Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) Shares Purchased by O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 7.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,779 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 3,620 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $999,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $3,856,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $212,000. South Dakota Investment Council increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 1,096,020 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $21,559,000 after purchasing an additional 26,058 shares during the last quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the 1st quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 34,187 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 12,874 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands in the 1st quarter worth about $252,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on HBI shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Hanesbrands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. TheStreet raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Hanesbrands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.11.

In related news, Director Cheryl K. Beebe purchased 5,000 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.17 per share, with a total value of $95,850.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 14,603 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,939.51. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, insider Joseph W. Cavaliere purchased 13,675 shares of Hanesbrands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $18.76 per share, with a total value of $256,543.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 77,884 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,461,103.84. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.82% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE HBI opened at $18.46 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.72 and a 52 week high of $22.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.53. The company has a market cap of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -19.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.53. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $19.77.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The textile maker reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.13. Hanesbrands had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a positive return on equity of 71.51%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.05 EPS. Hanesbrands’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Hanesbrands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.38%.

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of basic apparel for men, women, and children in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International. It sells men's underwear, women's panties, children's underwear, activewear, and socks, as well as intimate apparel, such as bras and shapewears; home goods; and T-shirts, fleece, sport shirts, performance T-shirts and shorts, sports bras, and thermals, as well as licensed logo apparel in collegiate bookstores, mass retailers, and other channels.

