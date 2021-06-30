Quantbot Technologies LP Buys 30,859 Shares of Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC)

Quantbot Technologies LP grew its stake in Warrior Met Coal, Inc. (NYSE:HCC) by 825.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 34,596 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,859 shares during the quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in Warrior Met Coal were worth $592,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC bought a new stake in Warrior Met Coal in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the first quarter valued at $61,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 11,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Warrior Met Coal during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Warrior Met Coal by 236.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 13,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after purchasing an additional 9,702 shares in the last quarter. 93.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts have commented on HCC shares. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $22.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Warrior Met Coal from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of Warrior Met Coal in a research report on Sunday, April 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Warrior Met Coal has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

NYSE:HCC opened at $16.91 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.12. Warrior Met Coal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $13.03 and a 12-month high of $25.90. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.42.

Warrior Met Coal (NYSE:HCC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.16). The business had revenue of $213.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $209.53 million. Warrior Met Coal had a negative return on equity of 6.99% and a negative net margin of 10.22%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Warrior Met Coal, Inc. will post 0.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 6th. Warrior Met Coal’s payout ratio is -29.41%.

Warrior Met Coal Profile

Warrior Met Coal, Inc produces and exports non-thermal metallurgical coal for the steel industry. It operates two underground mines located in Alabama. The company sells its metallurgical coal to a customer base of blast furnace steel producers located primarily in Europe, South America, and Asia. It also sells natural gas, which is extracted as a byproduct from coal production.

