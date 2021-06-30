Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Position Increased by Bessemer Group Inc.

Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 28.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,401 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 973 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $425,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Duke Energy by 4.2% during the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 68,644 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $6,626,000 after purchasing an additional 2,785 shares during the last quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 38.4% during the first quarter. Lockheed Martin Investment Management Co. now owns 113,710 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $10,976,000 after acquiring an additional 31,540 shares during the period. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 5.7% during the first quarter. Biondo Investment Advisors LLC now owns 56,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,475,000 after acquiring an additional 3,018 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 1.5% during the first quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 227,419 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $21,953,000 after acquiring an additional 3,383 shares during the period. Finally, Payden & Rygel boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 45.9% during the first quarter. Payden & Rygel now owns 385,236 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,187,000 after acquiring an additional 121,146 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DUK opened at $98.12 on Wednesday. Duke Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $78.93 and a twelve month high of $108.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15. The firm has a market cap of $75.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 56.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.69 and a beta of 0.25. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.00.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.27 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.68% and a net margin of 5.95%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.14 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th were issued a dividend of $0.965 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.93%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 75.39%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DUK. Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 16th. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $97.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $96.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.08.

In other Duke Energy news, Director E Marie Mckee sold 3,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.11, for a total transaction of $362,277.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Dhiaa M. Jamil sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.18, for a total value of $701,260.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 46,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,666,584.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $1,230,192. Corporate insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

