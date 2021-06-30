Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC Buys New Shares in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX)

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Xerox Holdings Co. (NYSE:XRX) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 70,289 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,706,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Xerox by 15.6% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 99,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,318,000 after purchasing an additional 13,502 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Xerox in the first quarter valued at $1,586,000. Westpac Banking Corp increased its stake in Xerox by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 50,312 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the last quarter. Mork Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Xerox in the fourth quarter valued at $1,013,000. Finally, Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in Xerox by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 14,378 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have issued reports on XRX. Citigroup boosted their price target on Xerox from $13.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Xerox from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Xerox from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Xerox currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $43.50.

Shares of XRX opened at $23.34 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.02 and a beta of 1.80. Xerox Holdings Co. has a one year low of $14.51 and a one year high of $26.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.03.

Xerox (NYSE:XRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 19th. The information technology services provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.08). Xerox had a net margin of 3.39% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Xerox Holdings Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. Xerox’s payout ratio is currently 70.92%.

About Xerox

Xerox Holdings Corporation, a workplace technology company, designs, develops, and sells document management systems and solutions in the United States, Europe, Canada, and internationally. It offers intelligent workplace services; and digital services that leverage its software capabilities in workflow automation, personalization and communication software, content management solutions, and digitization services.

