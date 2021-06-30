Bessemer Group Inc. Sells 653 Shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

Bessemer Group Inc. lowered its position in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) by 8.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 653 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc.’s holdings in Otis Worldwide were worth $461,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 67.2% in the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 403 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Baron Silver Stevens Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Otis Worldwide by 1,280.0% in the fourth quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

In other Otis Worldwide news, insider Peiming Zheng sold 15,234 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.67, for a total value of $1,198,458.78. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 19,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,496,460.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:OTIS opened at $82.08 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $78.64. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 1 year low of $55.51 and a 1 year high of $82.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.05 and a beta of 0.88.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last released its earnings results on Sunday, April 25th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.09. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 33.25% and a net margin of 7.95%. The business had revenue of $3.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.16 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 2.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were given a $0.24 dividend. This is an increase from Otis Worldwide’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Cowen increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $75.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. HSBC raised Otis Worldwide from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Otis Worldwide from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.86.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

Featured Article: How does a security become overbought?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OTIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.