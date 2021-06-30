Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) Shares Acquired by Guggenheim Capital LLC

Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 329,366 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 30,429 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC’s holdings in Element Solutions were worth $6,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ESI. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. CI Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 21,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,076 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 69,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after purchasing an additional 2,277 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in Element Solutions by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 125,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,298,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Shares of ESI opened at $23.25 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 3.34 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The stock has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.11, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.68. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $10.22 and a 52-week high of $24.70.

Element Solutions (NYSE:ESI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.06. Element Solutions had a net margin of 7.66% and a return on equity of 11.96%. The business had revenue of $550.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $505.26 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is an increase from Element Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 28th. Element Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.00%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $3.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions to $2.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Element Solutions from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.58.

About Element Solutions

Element Solutions Inc produces and sells specialty chemical products the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

Recommended Story: Diversification in Investing

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ESI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI).

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.