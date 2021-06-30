Guggenheim Capital LLC Buys 5,084 Shares of Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI)

Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) by 2.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 184,533 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,084 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC owned 0.08% of Omega Healthcare Investors worth $6,759,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its position in Omega Healthcare Investors by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 983 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 382 shares during the last quarter. Curi Capital bought a new position in Omega Healthcare Investors in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,335 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.23% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE OHI opened at $36.37 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a PEG ratio of 4.73 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a current ratio of 3.73. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.08 and a 1-year high of $39.31. The business has a fifty day moving average of $36.92.

Omega Healthcare Investors (NYSE:OHI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.24. The firm had revenue of $234.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $225.64 million. Omega Healthcare Investors had a net margin of 25.12% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Analysts expect that Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. will post 3.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.37%. Omega Healthcare Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 82.97%.

In other Omega Healthcare Investors news, insider Steven J. Insoft sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $917,750.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 184,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,776,225.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, June 14th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. JMP Securities reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $43.00 target price on shares of Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered shares of Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $41.00 to $39.00 in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Omega Healthcare Investors currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $37.79.

Omega is a real estate investment trust that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the US, as well as in the UK.

